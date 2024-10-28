Last week, Forest Park High School’s FFA chapter received the prestigious National 3 Star Chapter recognition at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, marking a historic achievement as the first time the school has attained this honor. This award represents the highest level of distinction that FFA chapters can earn, highlighting the chapter’s commitment to leadership development, community involvement, and advancing agricultural education. Fewer than 2% of FFA chapters nationwide are recognized with the 3 Star distinction each year, underscoring the exceptional standards required for this achievement.

Additionally, three Forest Park members – Evan Haas, Graysen Reynolds, and Jacob Uebelhor – were awarded the American FFA Degree, the highest individual accolade within the FFA, achieved by less than 1% of its members. This degree recognizes sustained dedication to FFA’s mission, reflecting extensive hours of service, leadership development, and hands-on agricultural experience through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs) and community engagement projects.

The National FFA Convention serves as an inspiring gathering for FFA members across the U.S., offering various educational sessions, career development events, and networking opportunities, all intended to support students’ paths in agriculture, leadership, and service. Forest Park’s achievements at this national level signify the chapter’s strong impact and dedication to cultivating young leaders in agriculture, supported by their local school and community initiatives.