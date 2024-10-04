Approximately 80 bands from throughout Indiana competed in ISSMA Semi-State Competition this past weekend, ushering in a total of 40 bands who were selected to compete in the 51st ISSMA State Finals, happening on Saturday, November 9th, 2024.

Of those 40 bands, four of our local high school marching bands will be making the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, including the Jasper Marching Wildcats, Forest Park Marching Rangers, Pride of Paoli, and the Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade.

As the ISSMA Open Class competition opener, the recently awarded ISSMA Scholastic Class B State Champions, Heritage Hills Marching Patriots, will perform their 2024 award-winning show: Siren’s Song.

Then, students will take the turf of the stadium throughout the day, in the following Class order: Class D, Class B, Class C, and Class A.

According to ISSMA’s official 2024 State Finals Lineup packet, the performance times are as follows:

Open Class D: (Beginning at 10:00AM EST)

10:00 AM – Paoli – “Inside the Circle”

Jimtown/Elkhart

Mater Dei/Evansville

10:45 AM – Forest Park/Ferdinand – “The Throne”

11:00 AM – Springs Valley/French Lick – “The Journey of Water”

Monrovia

Knox Community

Adams Central/Monroe

Lewis Cass/Walton

Woodlan/Woodburn

With Awards for Class D from 12:30PM to 1:15PM.

Open Class B: (Beginning at 1:20PM EST)

1:20PM – Jasper – “Heartistry”

North/Evansville

Concord Community

Greenwood Community

DeKalb/Waterloo

F.J. Reitz/Evansville

North Side/Fort Wayne

Greenfield Central

Pendleton Heights

Plainfield

With Awards for Class B from 3:50PM to 4:45PM.

Best of luck to the Marching Wildcats, Marching Rangers, Blackhawk Brigade, and Pride of Paoli as they prepare for their trip to Indianapolis!

For ticket and travel information on the 51st ISSMA Marching Band State Finals Competition, taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, view the .pdf document here: (or visit the ISSMA website).