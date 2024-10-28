On Friday at approximately 1:30 PM, the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Lincoln MKS near the intersection of Newton Street and Schuetter Road.

It was discovered the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old David S. Porter from Mitchell, Indiana was operating with a suspended registration and without financial responsibility.

After a positive alert on the vehicle from K-9, Gator, it was discovered that Porter had Methamphetamine and Cocaine. Porter was ultimately transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was housed for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration, and Operating without Financial Responsibility.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.