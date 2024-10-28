The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District Process Center is offering extended hours to help residents prepare for the seasonal time change. The Process Center will open on Friday, November 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, giving residents additional time to drop off accepted waste items.

Residents can bring a variety of items, such as electronics, appliances, household hazardous waste (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, large metal items, and tires. Regular fees will apply to these items, while cooking oil is accepted at no charge. To verify what items can be brought in, residents are encouraged to use the 3R Waste Wizard tool at duboiscountyrecycles.org or call 812-482-7865. Note that no unloading assistance will be available; residents needing help are advised to bring someone along.

For efficient processing, vehicles should follow facility signage, pulling to the side of the building and stopping at the designated sign for assistance. Only one vehicle will be served at a time. Extended hours are strictly for Dubois County residents, and businesses are not permitted. Bagged trash is not accepted, and any oversized loads will be directed to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

The Process Center’s usual hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and residents are asked to use this extended-hour event if weekday hours are inconvenient. The Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W., Jasper.

For large, non-recyclable items like mattresses, chairs, or couches, residents may also visit the Ferdinand Recycling and Trash drop site at 9781 S. Ferdinand Road NW, open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.