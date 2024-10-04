Applications open on Monday, Oct. 7 for hunters to participate in Indiana State Park deer management draw hunts. These hunts follow science-based wildlife management to maintain healthy deer populations in the regions where the hunts are hosted.

“Across Indiana’s public lands, we work throughout the year to assess and properly manage our wildlife populations, designed around promoting healthy ecosystems,” said Anthony Sipes, natural resources manager for Indiana State Parks. “We invite hunters to apply to help us with this vital mission at our state parks.”

Hunters can apply starting at 12:01 a.m. ET at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, which is the only way to apply and is the one-stop shop for all pertinent information. Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. A link to view drawing results will be posted at the website listed above after the results are complete.

Firearm hunts include any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts include any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows.

Participating properties include the following state parks: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls (archery only), Fort Harrison (archery only), Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River (archery only), Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area, Raccoon State Recreation Area (SRA), and Trine SRA.

Early hunts are Nov. 18-19, and late hunts are Dec. 2-3.

Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application. By the date of the first hunt, applicants must be Indiana residents or possess a valid lifetime license to take deer in Indiana and be 18 years of age. Once an application has been submitted, information cannot be changed. Applications must be completed by the application deadline, Oct. 27.