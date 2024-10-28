Latest News

The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation is actively seeking new bus drivers to join their team and is hosting a recruitment event for interested individuals. The “Bus Driver Call Out” will take place on Tuesday, October 29, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Cedar Crest Intermediate School.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the responsibilities and benefits of becoming a school bus driver for the district, with Southeast Dubois County representatives on hand to answer questions. Those considering a career as a bus driver can also experience a test drive of the school bus on-site, offering a hands-on preview of the role.

This event is designed to provide potential drivers with a closer look at the critical role they would play in safely transporting students. No prior experience is required, and the district is encouraging all who are interested in a rewarding position with flexible hours to attend.

On By Jared Atkins

