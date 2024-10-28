Brooks Bridge Road will undergo a series of daytime closures for roadway improvements beginning Monday, October 28, and continuing through Friday, November 1. The road will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during this period to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

The affected sections include the stretch between Brooks Bridge and Haw Creek Road, as well as between Brooks Bridge and Hindostan Falls Road. Local officials advise residents and commuters to plan alternate routes during these hours to avoid delays.

These temporary closures are part of ongoing infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing road quality and safety in the area. Local authorities thank drivers for their patience and cooperation as they work to complete these upgrades.