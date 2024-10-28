On October 26, 2024, Paoli Police officers conducted a traffic stop that led to multiple arrests on serious drug charges, following information gathered about suspected drug activity in the area. During a routine patrol, officers stopped a vehicle, obtaining critical intelligence regarding a suspected local drug dealer. Officer Jacob Babcock acted on this information, identifying a vehicle commonly associated with the dealer. After initiating a traffic stop, Officer Dylan White deployed K9 Kilo, who positively alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The subsequent search revealed a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine, which was promptly seized to prevent its distribution within the community. The vehicle occupants—identified as Lloyd Robbins, Mary Robbins, and Misty Wells—were found in possession of various narcotics and drug paraphernalia. All three were taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.

The Paoli Police Department praised the officers for their investigative efforts and dedication to keeping harmful drugs off the streets, stressing the importance of such operations in safeguarding the community, especially its most vulnerable members. The department also expressed hope that these arrests will lead to opportunities for rehabilitation for those involved while serving as a warning to others engaging in similar activities that law enforcement remains vigilant.

Charges include: