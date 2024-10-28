Perry County has enacted a burn ban effective immediately due to extremely dry conditions. The ban, which applies to all open burning activities, was declared by the Fire Chiefs of Anderson Township Fire Department, Central Perry Fire Department, Rome Fire Department, Cannelton Fire Department, Tell City Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, and Perry County Fire-Rescue.

Pursuant to Indiana Code IC 36-8-17-6, the ban is in accordance with Section 307.1.1 and 675 IAC 22-2.4-4, allowing fire chiefs to prohibit open burning that poses hazardous conditions. This order will remain in effect starting October 28, 2024, at 9:30 AM until further notice, with the potential for lifting once conditions improve.

The ban outlines specific restrictions on open burning, including:

Uncontained Campfires: All uncontained campfires and recreational fires are prohibited. Uncontained Fires: Any fire in an outdoor location where the fuel is not entirely contained within an approved incinerator or fire pit is banned. The only exceptions are barbecue grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane. Debris Burning: Burning of debris, including timber or vegetation, especially from construction activities, is not allowed.

Please note that small campfires in approved fire pits or rings and barbecue grills using charcoal or propane are still permitted.

Violating this burn ban constitutes a Class C Infraction under Indiana Code 22-12-8. Residents are urged to adhere to this ban to ensure safety and prevent wildfires during these dry conditions.