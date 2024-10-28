Rev. Johnnie “Billie” Luttrell, 88, of Grantsburg, Indiana passed away on Sunday October 27, 2024, at the Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. His wife, daughters, and granddaughter were by his side.

He was born on August 25, 1936, in Brownsville, Kentucky to Silas and Catherine (Wolfe) Luttrell.

Johnnie was an ordained minister and one of the founding members of the Charity United Baptist Church in English, Indiana where he attended and previously ministered. He married Henrietta (Niephaus) on July 6, 1957. Johnnie was a truck driver but held various jobs throughout his lifetime and was known as a “Jack of all Trades” keeping busy with wood working, gardening, and building furniture. He worked for Slater Printing Company. He also worked for Matlack Trucking Company. Johnnie left Matlack to start his own business 64 Auto in English. When he retired, he delivered parts for Bales Auto. He was a Union man. He belonged to the Printers Union, and he was a Teamster. Johnnie had a wicked sense of humor and was a great storyteller.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Catherine Inez (Wolfe) Luttrell, his son in law, Ray Matheis, and his brother David Luttrell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Henrietta (Niephaus) Luttrell, his daughters, Tammie Matheis, Veronica (Raymond) Hobbs, his grandchildren, Jeremy Matheis, Jonathan (Amanda) Matheis, Natasha Luttrell, great grandchildren, Odin Matheis, Trystan Matheis, Kaydence Matheis, Keaton Matheis, Harmony Dunn, Kinsley Dunn, his siblings, Earline Carlise, Earl Luttrell, Phyllis Wilson, Dot Ashley, Nelda Vincent, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2024, at 11:00 A.M EST at Charity United Baptist Church on Dog Creek Road in English, Indiana. Rev. Kenneth Meredith will officiate, and burial will follow in Mathers Chapel Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 1, 2024, from 3:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers donations are kindly suggested to Charity United Baptist Church in memory of Rev. Johnnie Luttrell.

Arrangements by Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.