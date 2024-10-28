Rebecca S. Eckert age 68, of Evansville, passed away at 8:03 a.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Terrace at Solarbron in Evansville.

She was born on March 19, 1956, to Harvey and Patricia (Blume) Eckert in Huntingburg.

Rebecca was a 1974 graduate of Southridge High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 12 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Harvey.

She is survived by her significant other, Lisa Yambrich of Hamilton, Ohio; her mother Pat of Huntingburg; two sisters, Christina Eckert of Jasper and Julie Eckert of Huntingburg; two brothers, Arthur (Donna) Eckert of Huntingburg and Dennis (Deb) Eckert of Evansville.

A memorial service for Rebecca Eckert will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with visitation 1 hour before the service. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

The V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail will conduct military rites at the funeral home.