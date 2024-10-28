Margaret E. Brown, age 91, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on October 27, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family at Stork Place in Huntingburg.

She was born on July 4, 1933 to Orvil Lemond and Catherine (Summers) Miller. On June 20, 1953 Margaret married James R. Brown, Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, fishing, going to the casino and quilting for her family. Bowling was a favorite pastime shared with her husband on a mixed league, as well as a Thursday night ladies league. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James, on November 23, 2015; a son, Jim Brown, Jr.; a sister, Melba Montgomery; seven brothers, Edward, Jim, Peter, Oscar, Robert, Bill, and Joe Lemond; five grandchildren, Kayla Jochum, Kory Niehaus, Nashai Brown, Chloie Lubbehusen and Kaylyn Parnell.

Margaret is survived by her children, Diana (Otto) Jochum of Ferdinand, Linda (Terry) Zahn of Evansville, John (Donna) Brown of Otwell, Joe (Linda) Brown of Dale, Babette (Dave) Mathies of Jasper, Barb (David) Lubbehusen of Huntingburg, Dawn (Ryan) Parnell of North Canton, Ohio; five siblings, Albert Lemond, Mary Bohnert, Esther Peach, Henny Toby all of Huntingburg, Charles Lemond of Birdseye, twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Mayo Cemetery in Duff. Visitation will begin for the public at 9:00 a.m. at the church prior to the mass

