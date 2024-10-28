Seufert Construction has once again been recognized as an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious credential. In 2023, only 525 of the nation’s top merit shop construction contractors earned this honor, reflecting Seufert’s commitment to corporate responsibility.

Kyle Chase, President of Seufert Construction, stated, “The AQC Accreditation sets us apart from our competition. We are a high-performing contractor with an ongoing commitment to quality, safety, management, education, and community relations.”

The AQC credential, established over three decades ago, acknowledges construction firms that demonstrate excellence in five key areas: quality, health and safety performance, talent management, craft and management education, and community relations. Michael Bellaman, ABC President and CEO, praised Seufert Construction, noting, “Every day, the leaders and employees of Seufert Construction put in the work and make the decisions that deliver the highest-quality construction services to their communities.”

To achieve AQC status, member companies must excel in health and safety, earning a Gold, Platinum, or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Established in 1989, STEP provides a framework for contractors to measure safety data and benchmark against industry peers.

Seufert Construction is a locally owned design/build general contractor based in Southern Indiana, offering a full spectrum of services including design, engineering, concrete and masonry work, historic renovations, and LEED-certified projects. For more information about AQC and to view the full list of accredited contractors, visit abc.org/aqc.