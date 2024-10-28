The Jasper Municipal Water Department will initiate repairs on a water main break located on Truman Road starting Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The planned outage is set to commence at approximately 8:30 AM and is expected to last until around 1:00 PM.

During the repair process, water service will be temporarily halted. Residents may experience discolored water or air in their service lines once the repairs are completed. To alleviate these issues, it is recommended to turn on the cold water tap and let it run for about 10 minutes.

Additionally, a boil advisory may be issued during this time, lasting a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples pass testing. Residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before consumption for both humans and pets. However, the water remains safe for bathing.

The Water Department will provide updates as more information becomes available. For any inquiries regarding this issue, residents can contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.