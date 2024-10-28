Expecting parents and those with babies up to age two are invited to the Orange County Community Baby Shower on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange County Community Center. This free event is open to the public and promises valuable resources for families.

Participants can explore a walk-through event featuring various vendors showcasing community services focused on maternal and child safety. Additionally, walk-in classes covering topics such as breastfeeding, labor and delivery, safe sleep practices, and postpartum emotions will be available as space permits.

Pre-registration is required for the car seat clinic and Hands-Only CPR sessions. To register and for more information, visit this registration link. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with resources that support families in the community!