Expecting parents and those with babies up to age two are invited to the Orange County Community Baby Shower on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange County Community Center. This free event is open to the public and promises valuable resources for families.
Participants can explore a walk-through event featuring various vendors showcasing community services focused on maternal and child safety. Additionally, walk-in classes covering topics such as breastfeeding, labor and delivery, safe sleep practices, and postpartum emotions will be available as space permits.
Pre-registration is required for the car seat clinic and Hands-Only CPR sessions. To register and for more information, visit this registration link. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with resources that support families in the community!
You must be logged in to post a comment.