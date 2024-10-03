The Daughters of Isabella Jasper Circle #140 will soon be holding a fundraiser selling homemade dressing.

The Dressing Fundraiser will be prepared November 5th-8th, with the dressing being distributed on November 8th. The dressing is raw/unbaked and with no sage added.

Pick-up will be on Friday, November 8th, 2024, from 1 to 5 PM. The drive-thru pick-up will be located at the South door of St. Joesph’s Parish Center in Jasper.

The deadline to pre-order is October 18th, with prices set at $20 a gallon and $12 a half gallon. To make a pre-order, call Kathy Schneider at 812-309-9108 or Betty Mehringer at 812-482-3661.