The Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee has announced plans for the 2024 parade, which will be a lighted evening event. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., and this year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.”

Participants are encouraged to decorate their entries with plenty of lights and Christmas music to add to the festive atmosphere. Prizes and trophies will be awarded in three categories: Best Overall, Best Commercial, and Best Non-Profit. To be eligible for prizes, entries must feature lights.

Additionally, a Best Lighted Window display competition will take place for businesses along Main Street. Churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, and community organizations are all invited to join the event and celebrate the season.

For more information or to sign up, contact Debbie at the Washington Mayor’s Office at 812-254-5575 or by email at debbie.neukam@washingtonin.us.