Volunteers across the region are gearing up for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, set to take place from November 18th to 25th. This annual initiative, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, invites individuals, families, and community groups to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in need worldwide, particularly those affected by war, poverty, and disaster. Since its launch in 1993, the program has delivered over 220 million shoeboxes to children across more than 170 countries and territories.

Participants can pack shoeboxes with a variety of items, including toys, hygiene products, and school supplies, and drop them off at one of the 4,700 collection sites across the nation. Local drop-off locations have been established to facilitate participation in this generous cause. Here are the nearby locations and their hours of operation:

Jasper, IN

Crosspoint Fellowship Church

5681 N US Highway 231

Mon, Nov. 18: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Washington, IN

Free Methodist Church

1155 Troy Road

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM; 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM; 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Odon, IN

Second Mount Olive Baptist Church

12220 East State Road 58

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tue, Nov. 19: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Petersburg, IN

White River Chapel United Methodist Church

3555 W State Road 56

Mon, Nov. 18: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Huntingburg, IN

Huntingburg United Methodist Church

416 N Main Street

Mon, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Tue, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Loogootee, IN

Loogootee Methodist Church

208 W Main Street

Mon, Nov. 18: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cannelburg, IN

Berea Mennonite Church

216 S Main Street

Mon, Nov. 18: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

For more information on how to pack a shoebox, including step-by-step instructions, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website. Shoeboxes can also be tracked for a $10 donation, allowing participants to see where their gift will be delivered.