Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the Shop and Sipon on Wednesday, October 16th. The Downtown Jasper Merchants are open until 7 pm. Experience a fun night of shopping around the downtown Square while enjoying the Night of Appetizers with the Downtown Jasper Merchants. Live music will be performed by Drew Walburg in the Astra corner of the Square.

Downtown Jasper Social District beverages can be purchased at Oink, Pub N Grub, Oddfellows, and the other participating Social District establishments. The list can be found at https://www.heartofjasper.org/downtown-jasper-social-district/

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5 pm-7 pm. The following dates are:

Wednesday, November 20th

Wednesday, December 18th

Bring your friends and shop the square! They look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, October 16th on the Square in Downtown Jasper.