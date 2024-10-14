The Knights of Columbus Councils of Dubois and Spencer County invite the public to join them for the Priests, Deacons & Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Huntingburg Event Center. Doors will open at 5:45 PM ET, with dinner served at 7:00 PM ET.

This year’s special guest and keynote speaker will be Mr. Daniel Schachle, who will share his inspiring story titled “One Good Priest Can Make a Difference.” Schachle will recount the miraculous journey surrounding the birth of his son, Mikey, who faced serious health challenges before birth, including a severe case of fetal-hydrops with no chance of survival. The story highlights the pivotal role of Fr. Michael McGivney’s intercession in this miracle.

Dinner will be catered by Oink, Inc. / Tim Flick, featuring a menu that includes lemon butter chicken, braised Italian pot roast, a roasted vegetable medley, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, salad, and assorted desserts. Beer and wine will also be available for donation.

Tickets are priced at $25.00 per person, with group seating available (tables accommodate eight). Advance ticket sales are required, and they can be purchased by contacting your parish office or by scanning the QR code on the flyer above for more information.

The event aims to honor the dedicated service of priests, deacons, and religious vocations in the community. Organizers encourage everyone to attend and support this meaningful evening.

For those unable to attend but wishing to contribute, donations can be made to support the event through local Knights of Columbus councils. For further inquiries, contact Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648.