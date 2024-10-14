Latest News

Due to ongoing work on the Backup Water Supply project, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will be turning the water off on Tuesday, October 15th from 8:00 am until approximately 5:00 pm. The 13 water customers affected reside in Wind Song Estates on the east side of N. Portersville Road and include Field Crest Lane, Marywood Drive south of Field Crest Lane, and one home at 4180 N. Portersville Road.

Once the water is turned back on, a boil advisory will go into effect until further notice. The boil advisory will last a minimum of 48 hours or until 2 consecutive water samples pass our testing.

Residents affected are asked to boil their water for 5 minutes before human & pet consumption.  The water is safe for bathing.

Questions concerning this boil advisory may be made to Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.

Joey Rehl

