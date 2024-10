The Jasper Electric Department and Jasper Street Department will close W. 9th Street between St. John Street and Hendricks Street starting at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 15th. This closure will be to remove two trees that have become hazards. The street should reopen by 4:00 pm the same day. Motorists should use Clay Street, W. 8th Street, and Bartley Street as a detour.

The closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.