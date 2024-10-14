The Ireland Historical Society is excited to host an upcoming event on Sunday, October 20, 2024, that will dive into the rich history of the beloved Shamrock Café. The presentation, which starts at 1:30 p.m., will take place at the society’s building located at 5173 N Walnut St, right next to the Ireland Knights of Columbus.

This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating timeline of the Shamrock Café, from its early beginnings to its various owners and memorable moments over the years. Attendees are encouraged to participate by sharing their own stories, photos, and memories connected to the café, helping to further preserve the legacy of this iconic establishment.

In addition to the presentation, guests can enjoy a cozy afternoon with bowls of chili and other refreshments served throughout the event. It’s the perfect occasion to bring a friend, enjoy some great food, and reminisce about a local treasure that has been a part of the community for decades.

For more information or if you have any questions, please reach out to Carol at 812-482-7951.