Evalene F. Hall, age 97, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 10:38 a.m., on Monday, October 14, 2024, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born April 10, 1927, in Elon, Indiana, before the area became Patoka Lake to William and Hilda (Sickbert) Kirkhoff; and was united in marriage to Bobbie Gene Hall on November 6, 1948 at Salem United Church of Christ. Evalene had worked for The Waters, formerly The Convalescent Center in Huntingburg from 1978 to 1997 before retiring. She enjoyed having yard sales and going to yard sales and auctions. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bobbie, on January 12, 2011; her son, Ronald Gene Hall; a son-in-law, Greg Bordfeld; a sister, Irene Estridge; a nephew, Richard Estridge; five brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Evalene is survived by her daughter, Donna Bordfeld of Evansville; sisters-in-law, Susie Craig, Wilma Hall and Billie Hall; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Evalene F. Hall will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.