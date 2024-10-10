The Dubois County Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce new leadership at its ReStore, located in Huntingburg. With this transition, the store remains dedicated to offering affordable home improvement materials while continuing its mission of building homes and strengthening communities.

In celebration of the management change, ReStore will hold a special sale from October 16th to October 19th. Customers can enjoy a 30% discount on all items, including furniture, home goods, and building materials. This sale offers a chance to save on essential items while supporting a great cause.

The ReStore invites the community to come explore the updates and thanks everyone for their ongoing support.

ReStore Location: 4232 S 170 E, Huntingburg, IN

Hours of Operation: