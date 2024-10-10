Justin Richard ‘Rocky’ MacDonald, age 42, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024.

He was born March 26, 1982, in St. Charles, IL to Richard and Rebecca (Bell) MacDonald. Rocky had previously worked at Werner Sawmill. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dick & Kay MacDonald.

Justin is survived by his parents, Rick and Becky MacDonald of Huntingburg, his brother, Brent (Elizabeth) MacDonald of Santa Claus; two sisters, Leah (Dave) Novak of Selvin and Niccole (Brett) Luker of Jeffersonville; his maternal grandparents, Fred and Carla Bell, Marilyn and Harold Ostonko; nieces and nephews (who always fought to be first to go canoeing with him): Richelle, Jada, Katelyn, Braylee, Ayden, Clayton, Dylan, Madisyn and great niece Magnolia; along with cousins, aunts & uncles.

Anyone who knew Rocky well saw the deep loyalty and empathetic love he poured out to others; often gifting rubber duckies to brighten your day. His favorite place was God’s creation – outside anywhere that was not tampered with by man or concrete. Rocky appreciated the earth’s beauty and would pick up others’ trash. He loved fishing, camping, and exploring every forest and stream he could find.

Justin loved crab rangoon, Grandma Mac’s corn flake potatoes, meatloaf, sharing memes, and collecting ducks (lots of ducks!), and especially loved his cats.

The family says thank you for the outpouring of memories, stories, hugs, and notes. He was so loved! They would also like to thank everyone for their efforts to help find him and say thank you to Trooper Lytton and the ISP.

His favorite quote: “It is impossible to walk in the woods and be in a bad mood at the same time.”

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm on your face and the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May god hold you in the palm of his hand

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Justin’s name to the Dubois County Humane Society (for his love of cats).