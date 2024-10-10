A benefit for Baby Claire Berg is being planned for Friday, October 18, 2024, at the St. Meinrad Knights of Columbus.

Claire is the daughter of Rachel and Eric Berg and was born on August 15th, at only 22 weeks, weighing 1 lb., 1.4 oz. She is currently in the NICU at Riley’s Hospital and has a long road ahead.

Beginning at 4:30 PM central, Shrimp Dinners will be sold and will include shrimp, fries, and slaw. Chicken and dumplings will also be available, as well as baked goods.

All proceeds from the event will go to Rachel and Eric to help with medical bills and travel expenses. An account for donations has been set up at Spencer County Bank, and donations can also be made via Venmo to @ericberg84.

For more information, contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch, Rachel’s aunt, at 812-309-8523.