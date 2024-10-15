The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in October 2024.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Monday, November 11th for Veterans Day and on Thursday and Friday, November 28th and 29th for Thanksgiving. The library will close early at 6 pm on Monday, November 18th.

A Class Librarian Display by Mrs. Breeding’s 1st-grade class will be in the kids’ section all month.

Tom the Turkey will be hiding in the children’s area from November 1 to 27. Find him and receive a prize from the treasure chest.

Tuesdays in November from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18 – Enjoy crafts, games, snacks, and drinks. No registration is required. No Activity Corner will take place on November 19.

Wednesdays in November at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga following a DVD for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration must be made by calling the library

Saturday, November 2 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm – Open Paint Day for all ages – Choose from a variety of wooden and ceramic items to paint. No registration is required.

Monday, November 4 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – All are welcome.

Thursday, November 7 – Cup Day – Stop by to pick up your own color-changing cup.

Tuesday, November 12 at 12 pm – BINGO for ages 5 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Win new or gently used prizes. No registration is required.

Wednesday, November 13 at 6 pm – Canvas Bubble Painting for ages 7 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Create your own bubble scene with acrylic paint. Registration is required.

Thursday, November 14 at 11 am – Shark Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. – Bring your toddler to read stories about sharks, paint suncatchers, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Saturday, November 16 from 1 to 2 pm – Silly Safaris Reindeer for all ages – Visit with a real reindeer, enjoy cookies donated by the Friends of the Library, and make a reindeer craft. No registration is required.

Tuesday, November 19 – Play Monopoly Day – Visit the library with friends or family and play one of their many games of Monopoly.

Wednesday, November 20 from 1 to 3 pm – Homeschool Hangout for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get to know other Homeschool families at Dubois Branch Library for an afternoon of Arts and Crafts. Attendees will be making a rose painting using sponges and Ziploc baggies. No registration is required.

Thursday, November 21 from 3 to 4:30 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 18 – Build Lego creations, enjoy a snack and lemonade, hang out with friends, or make new ones. No registration is required.

Monday, November 25 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month the club is reading The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Tuesday, November 26 at 11 am – Car Storytime for ages 2-6 with an adult – Bring your toddler to read stories about cars, paint a wooden car, and play with toys. No registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or find us them Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”. The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.