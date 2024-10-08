The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 14, crews will close State Road 145 in Orange County near French Lick. This closure will occur between Wildwood lake Road and Old State Road 145.

This road closure will allow for a slide correction and surface erosion correction project to be performed. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 56 to U.S. 231 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.