The Masonic Lodge in Birdseye is hosting its annual Big Country Breakfast from Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20. Breakfast will be served from 6 AM until 11:30 AM each day, with the possibility of extending hours past noon on Sunday to accommodate the late-morning church crowd if there is continued interest.

This popular event features a variety of hearty breakfast options, along with homemade baked goods available as part of a special bake sale. As the Lodge’s major fundraiser, proceeds will support the maintenance of the Lodge, community funeral dinners for both Masons and non-Masons and various community initiatives.

In addition to the Big Country Breakfast, Bethlehem Lodge #574 will host a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween Night, Thursday, October 31. This family-friendly event will take place in conjunction with the Birdseye Trick or Treat times, providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for children and families.

For parents preparing for trick-or-treating, hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for a small fee, along with public restrooms for convenience.

The Big Country Breakfast is free to attend, though freewill donations are appreciated. Everyone in the community is invited to join, regardless of their Masonic background.

The Brothers of Bethlehem Lodge #574 look forward to welcoming EVERYONE to both events!