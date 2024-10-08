Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced that its Ambulance Services have transitioned to Deaconess EMS, LLC. While services will continue to be provided by the same, local staff, being part of a larger emergency medical services (EMS) entity will allow for additional training, education, and communication with more EMS personnel. This change also gives the rural community a bigger voice at the state level of government. Locally, the public will notice the ambulances and ambulance stations, now bear the name of Deaconess EMS, LLC. The public can rest assured that the EMS team will continue to work alongside county and state governments to maintain the same level of emergency services patients have come to trust at Memorial Hospital.