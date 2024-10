Pictured left to right are MCCF Director Curt, MCCF Board members Janie Johnson and Liz Chattin, Shoals representatives Grant Sherfick and Micky Crew, Alliance rep Michelle Grace, Shoals rep Kelly Tinkle, MCCF Board members Kevin Lewis and Tracy Rayhill, and CFP CEO Hope Flores.

The Town of Shoals was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) during the most recent quarterly grant cycle. The funds will support the “Re-CREATE-ing Overlook Park” project, aimed at making much-needed improvements to the park. These upgrades are expected to enhance the park’s usability and appeal, benefiting the local community and visitors alike.