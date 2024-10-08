ictured left to right is MCCF Board member Angie Risacher, CFP Grants Officer Lisa Starr, West Boggs Park employees Rebecca Bridgefarmer, Superintendent Nathan Rihm, and Whitney Haulk, MCCF Board members Paula Ringwald and Kevin Lewis, and MCCF Director Curt Johnson.

West Boggs Park was awarded a $10,148 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) during the foundation’s recent quarterly grant cycle. The funds will be used to install a tornado siren at the park, a crucial addition following past storms that have highlighted the need for enhanced warning systems.

The grant underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety of visitors and staff at West Boggs Park, especially during severe weather events. The new siren is expected to provide an early warning system, allowing more time for evacuation or sheltering in place during emergencies.