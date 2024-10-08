Early Saturday morning, October 5th, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for erratic driving near West Baden. Trooper Noah Ewing responded to the area to assist. Trooper Ewing spoke to the driver, Keith Henderson. Henderson showed visible signs of impairment. Henderson was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Henderson was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Keith D. Henderson, 52, Williams, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – Orange County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law