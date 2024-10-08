Latest News

INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 145 in Orange County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services Transition to Deaconess EMS, Ensuring Continued Local Care Town of Shoals Receives $8,000 Grant for Overlook Park Upgrades West Boggs Park Receives $10,148 Grant for Tornado Siren Installation Erratic Driving Leads to OVWI Arrest of Williams Resident Near West Baden

Early Saturday morning, October 5th, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for erratic driving near West Baden. Trooper Noah Ewing responded to the area to assist. Trooper Ewing spoke to the driver, Keith Henderson. Henderson showed visible signs of impairment. Henderson was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Henderson was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Keith D. Henderson, 52, Williams, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – Orange County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post