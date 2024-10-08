On Saturday evening, October 5th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy received information from County Dispatch about a possible intoxicated driver on State Road 145. The suspected intoxicated driver also had small children in the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle and driver were located at a gas station in French Lick by West Baden Police. Trooper Denk-Mundy arrived at the scene and spoke to the driver, Cody Bauer. Bauer showed visible signs of impairment. Bauer was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for medical clearance and a chemical test. Bauer was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond. The three small children were picked up by their mother at the scene.

Arrested and Charges:

• Cody S. Bauer, 39, Tell City, IN.

OVWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

OVWI (With Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age)– Level 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law