Latest News

INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 145 in Orange County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services Transition to Deaconess EMS, Ensuring Continued Local Care Town of Shoals Receives $8,000 Grant for Overlook Park Upgrades West Boggs Park Receives $10,148 Grant for Tornado Siren Installation Erratic Driving Leads to OVWI Arrest of Williams Resident Near West Baden

On Saturday evening, October 5th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy received information from County Dispatch about a possible intoxicated driver on State Road 145. The suspected intoxicated driver also had small children in the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle and driver were located at a gas station in French Lick by West Baden Police. Trooper Denk-Mundy arrived at the scene and spoke to the driver, Cody Bauer. Bauer showed visible signs of impairment. Bauer was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for medical clearance and a chemical test. Bauer was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond. The three small children were picked up by their mother at the scene.

Arrested and Charges:

• Cody S. Bauer, 39, Tell City, IN.

OVWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

OVWI (With Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age)– Level 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post