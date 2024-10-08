The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will offer open houses at numerous state forests on Oct. 22, 23, and 24.



During the events, Hoosiers can learn more about outdoor recreation available at state forests and how the properties’ professional foresters work to manage the properties for long-term forest health.

“These open houses provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how state forests provide diverse wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities,” said John Seifert, state forester. “They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management – I encourage everyone to participate.”



A guided hike will be offered at 5 p.m. during each open house. Attendees who want to go on the hike should meet at the forest office.



In addition to attendees being able to ask questions and comment, Hoosiers can submit written questions or comments at on.IN.gov/forestry-comments.

Open houses will be offered as follows:

Ferdinand-Pike State Forest: Oct. 22, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office off State Road 264, approximately 4 miles northeast of Ferdinand. Call 812-827-2857 for more information.



Harrison-Crawford State Forest: Oct. 22, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office off State Road 462, just past the gatehouse for O’Bannon Woods State Park. Call 812-738-7694 for more information.

Salamonie River and Frances Slocum State Forests: Oct. 22, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Salamonie River State Forest office off State Road 524, approximately 6 miles east of Wabash. Call 260-782-0430 for more information.

Greene-Sullivan State Forest: Oct. 23, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office on State Road 159, approximately 1.5 miles south of Dugger. Call 812-648-2810 for more information.



Martin State Forest: Oct. 23, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office off U.S. 50, approximately 4 miles northeast of Shoals. Call 812-247-3491 for more information.

Owen-Putnam State Forest: Oct. 23, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office, which is 5 miles west of Spencer and less than a mile north of State Road 46. Call 812-829-2462 for more information.

Clark State Forest: Oct. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., at the property office, which is a mile north of Henryville on U.S. 31. Call 812-294-4306 for more information.

Jackson-Washington and Selmier State Forests: Oct. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Jackson-Washington State Forest office, which is 2.5 miles east of Brownstown, just east of the Jackson County Fairgrounds on State Road 250. Call 812-358-2160 for more information.

Morgan-Monroe, Ravinia, Yellowwood, and Mountain Tea State Forests: Oct. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest office off State Road 37, approximately 6 miles south of Martinsville. Call 765-792-4654 for more information.

Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. See dnr.IN.gov/forestry/properties for contact information.



The DNR Division of Forestry promotes and practices good stewardship of natural, recreational and cultural resources on Indiana’s public and private forest lands. This stewardship produces continuing benefits, both tangible and intangible, for present and future generations.



To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.