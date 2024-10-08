Jackie L. Underwood, age 56, of English, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 19, 1968, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Jerry L. and Judith C. (Houchin) Underwood. Jackie was a 1986 graduate of Heritage Hills High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Underwood; and her stillborn infant son, Jerry.

She is survived by her mother, Judith C. Waggoner of English, Ind.; and by three siblings, Ginger Underwood of Huntingburg, Ind., Jerry Underwood, Jr. of Cannelton, Ind. and Edward “Clay” Underwood of Petersburg, Tennessee.

Funeral services for Jackie Underwood will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 8th. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com