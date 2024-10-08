Audrey Joyce Haas, age 96, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at Legacy Living in Jasper.

She was born in Mansfield, Minnesota, to Melvin and Melita (Miller) Fink; and was united in marriage to Howard Haas on March 19, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Conger, Minnesota. Audrey worked as office manager and bookkeeper for her husband’s veterinary clinic as well as office secretary and bookkeeper at Salem United Church of Christ. She was a longtime member of Salem Church where she taught the kindergarten Sunday school class for 20 years and was an active participant in the Women of Salem. She volunteered as troop leader for the Girl Scouts, served on the Dubois County Comm. Against Child Abuse, and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. Audrey was well known for her beautiful handiwork in hardanger, knitting, quilting, sewing and other needlework. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Dr. Howard “Doc” Haas, who passed away March 18, 2013; one grandson, Michael Salb; and a brother, Robert Fink.

Audrey is survived by four children, Ron Haas of Chicago, Illinois, Nancy (Gary) Salb, Mark (Diann) Hass, and Allen (Stephanie) Haas all of Jasper; two sisters, Verle Wichmann of Conger, Minnesota and Karen Drescher of Savage, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Jena Salb, Kyle Haas, Tyler Haas, Sara Haas and Emily Haas; and two great-grandchildren, Sam and Mason Haas.

Funeral services for Audrey Haas will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00 p.m. till

8:00 p.m., on Wednesday; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salem Church Youth Campership Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com