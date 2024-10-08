On Monday night, October 7, at approximately 8:07 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-69 northbound exit ramp at SR 68 that killed one driver.

Preliminary investigation revealed Aziz Ermatov, 28, of California, was driving a semi northbound on I-69 when he exited the interstate at SR 68 and for unknown reasons disregarded the stop sign at SR 68 and collided into a GMC Terrain that was traveling west. Both vehicles caught fire after impact. The driver of the GMC Terrain was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased driver will be released after identification and the family has been notified.