The Huntingburg City Council met on Tuesday evening in the absence of Mayor Neil Elkins, City Attorney Phil Schneider, and Precinct 3 Councilman Steve McPherron.

In attendance (from left to right): Tim Wehr, Pam Bolte, Jeff Bounds, Glen Kissling, and Thomas Dippel.

Pro Tempore Tim Wehr began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.

The public hearing in regards to the 2025 Budget Ordinance was held on Thursday, October 3rd, to which there were no public comments to be recorded. The Council then introduced Ordinance 2024-19 for the 2025 Budget, which will be voted on for further approval on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024.

Jerry Austin, Water Superintendent for the City of Huntingburg, asked for permission to continue seeking outside contractor assistance in locating and rectifying a failing filter system, causing the Water Treatment Plant to lose water. Austin stated that there has been no revenue loss for the City of Huntingburg since finding the issue – as the Department has shut-down the faulty assets for the time being. Austin asked the Council for approval to continue seeking out assistance with Commonwealth Engineers Inc., who has quoted an initial project total of $13,673.00. The Council approved Superintendent Austin to continue with finding a solution to this issue.

Clerk-Treasurer Thomas Dippel proposed the Council to approve a public hearing date for the Appropriation Ordinance – ARPA, to which they approved and set the date of public hearing for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. This ordinance was introduced as Ordinance 2024-20, which would allot funds to the Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center.

Pro Tempore Wehr concluded the meeting with highlighting upcoming community events, such as:

“Fall Cleanup Days” for Huntingburg – happening Thursday, October 10th to Saturday, October 12th, 2024.

“Haunted Huntingburg“, taking place this weekend, on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th, 2024.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntingburg Common Council (and Utlility Board) will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, at the Huntingburg City Hall, beginning at 5:30PM EST.