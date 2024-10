In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Leanne Burke, Pike County Victim Advocate, and Davina Curtis, Spencer County Victim Advocate, about the work they do at Crisis Connection Inc., what it means to raise awareness during October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, what signs to look for or to report, and how to reach out for help.

Visit their website for more information: https://www.crisisconnectioninc.org/

https://youtu.be/uqlGDPTq7ZE