In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, OFS is organizing a donation drive to support relief efforts for communities impacted by the disaster. The storm has left many without basic necessities, and OFS is calling on the public to come together and provide essential aid during this challenging time.

OFS is collecting donations of water and essential supplies for distribution to affected areas in North Carolina. Items needed include non-perishable food (canned goods with pop tops, dry foods), bottled or gallon-sized water, hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary supplies), baby supplies (diapers, wipes), and paper towels.

Donation trailers will be set up at the following locations:

Styline Logistics in Huntingburg (1008 Styline Dr.)

Spencer Industries in Dale (902 Buffaloville Rd.)

OFS’s Jackson Lake, NC facility

Donations will be accepted daily from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Tuesday, October 8. Once collected, the items will be delivered to the Conover Fire Department in Conover, Tennessee, where they will be distributed to those in need.

While monetary donations are not being accepted through the drive, those wishing to contribute financially can donate to the Samaritan’s Purse Relief Fund, located in Boone, North Carolina, which is at the heart of the disaster area.

OFS extends its gratitude to everyone contributing to the relief efforts, noting that all donations, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for those facing significant loss.

Let’s come together to show support and compassion for the victims of Hurricane Helene during this difficult time.