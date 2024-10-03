Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 9, crews will close State Road 68 in Gibson County near Cynthiana.

This closure will occur between State Road 65 and County Road South 525 West.

This closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay project to be performed.

Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is State Road 65 to State Road 168 to U.S. 41. Traffic will have access up to the point of closure.