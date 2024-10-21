On Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, and Sunday, March 23rd, 2025, the Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group production, PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”, will be taking the stage at the Old National Centre Murat Theatre, located at 502 North New Jersey Street in Indianapolis.

This all-new live stage show is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol and picks up where “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off”, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the “PAW-some” pack in Adventure City with heroic action, catchy tunes, and loads of interactive fun, sure to leave audiences cheering.

The story follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City, where it’s now time for the “PAW-some-est” street party ever! But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City’s biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It’ll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

There will be four performances of the show, set to take place Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, at 10 AM and 2 PM, and Sunday, March 23rd, 2025, at 11 AM and 3 PM.

Tickets for all four performances will go on sale starting Friday, November 1st, 2024, and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com . A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available, starting at $135. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.