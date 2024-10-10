Right to Life of Southwest Indiana will host its annual Life Chain on Sunday, October 13th, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Brinker’s Jewelers parking lot, located at 111 South Green River Road.

Life Chain is a peaceful, prayerful public witness of pro-life Americans praying for our nation, for people in crisis situations and for an end to abortion. It began as a church-led movement in 1987 in Yuba City, California, where local church members joined together to line the streets to honor the lives lost to abortion and bring awareness to the need for change.

Since its inception, Life Chain has grown into a nationwide movement that takes place annually at the beginning of October, which is widely viewed as Respect Life Month. Hundreds of thousands of participants in Life Chains across the country stand in silent prayer as a visual statement of support for the sanctity of human life.

Participants in Evansville’s Life Chain will stand in Brinker’s Jewelers parking lot and along the sidewalk on Green River Road. Bring your family, rain or shine! Signs will be provided.

To register or learn more, please call the office at 812-474-3195 or visit the website at rtlswin.org.