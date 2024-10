In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Kenny Speed, the President of Rotary Club of Dubois County, and Jim McFaul of The Dubois County Rotary Club, to talk about World Polio Day, and the way Mann Enterprises is using our local McDonald’s restaurants to fundraise to eventually eradicate the disease globally.

Visit their website for more information: https://www.duboiscountyrotary.com/

https://youtu.be/4IVj0wf38vE