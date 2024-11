In this episode, Dave Flynn talks with Brian Wigand, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council, about upcoming events, the importance of having resources for Veterans out in the community, and the addition of a POW/MIA Memorial to the Dubois County Courthouse Lawn.

Dubois County Veterans Council Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1746745975673865

https://youtu.be/G3vRY3e4EEc