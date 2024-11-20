Latest News

The Rotary Club of Dubois County hosts the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, featuring outlooks from Dr. Chad Ham, Associate Professor of Accounting, Kelley School of Business, Dr. Andrew Butters, Associate Professor of Business Economics & Public Policy, Kelley School of Business, and Dr. Russell Rhoads, Clinical Associate Professor of Financial Management, Kelley School of Business.

https://youtu.be/uRF5iObRB4g

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Produced by:

Kaitlyn Neukam

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

