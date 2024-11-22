Locally owned McDonald’s restaurants in Dubois County will be featuring $1 Deals for customer appreciation week. Between November 25th through December 1st, guests can visit any McDonald’s in Jasper, Ferdinand, or Huntingburg for deals at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The following menu items will each be available for $1 during the promotion:
Breakfast:
- Sausage Biscuit
- Sausage McMuffin
Lunch and Dinner:
- McChicken
- 4-piece Chicken McNuggets
- Small Fries
Snacks and Drinks:
- Any Size of regular Hot or Iced Coffee
- Any Size Soft Drink
- Choice of one pie
- Three cookies
To redeem the deals, visit any Dubois County McDonald’s and order in the restaurant between November 25th through December 1st.
