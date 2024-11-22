At an event at the Indiana Statehouse, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Water Office, Bruno Pigott, joined Indiana Finance Authority’s Jim McGoff to announce a $196 million loan to improve drinking water and wastewater systems statewide. This funding will help address the demands of a growing population.

The State of Indiana intends to use this loan to finance drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects to better serve Indiana communities. This investment will help address aging infrastructure and expand services in communities experiencing growing needs. The projects that will receive funding are located throughout the state and are expected to benefit 134,000 Indiana residents.

To learn more, visit: epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-provides-196-million-loan-indiana-water-projects